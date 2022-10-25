Wages in B.C.’s construction industry have risen 26 percent since 2017 with almost half the increase coming in just the past year, an industry group says.
But there’s a disconnect between rising wages and across-the-board challenges faced by builders, the BC Construction Association says.
Overall investment in the industry is down 11 percent since February 2020, the group says, with contractors struggling to balance declining commercial demand with the ongoing rise in the cost of materials and labour.
“The construction industry is massive, essential, and struggling,” Chris Atchison, president of the BC Construction Association, said in a Tuesday release.
The total number of tradespeople working in construction is down five percent in the past five years, and the average size of a company has declined, to 6.5 workers.
A typical construction worker now makes $66,101, and the price of a non-residential building has increased 13 percent in the past year, the association says.
A key and still-unmet goal of the association is for the government to introduce legislation requiring more prompt payment of bills owed to contractors.
“Slow payment for services rendered is unique to our industry, and with costs of goods, labourer and borrowing all rising, many B.C. contractors are reaching crisis,” Atchison said. “Prompt payment legislation is not experimental; it is proven. Unlocking cash flow is an economic necessity and in the best interests of every community in B.C.”
Twice a year, the association releases information on a variety of industry-specific statistics.