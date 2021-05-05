A new man is in charge of rural policing in the North Okanagan.
Staff Sgt. Steven Mancini will supervise policing operations in Armstrong, Enderby, Falkland, Lumby and Spallumcheen from the RCMP office in Enderby.
Mancini joined the RCMP in 2002 and his nearly 19-year career in the RCMP, has been split serving communities in his home province of Manitoba, and in British Columbia, where he most recently served as the detachment commander in Ucluelet.
He joined the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP in March of this year after being promoted to his current rank.
Mancini promises to develop a community-based policing model.
“Listening to, and engaging with our communities, to identify their concerns is a priority of mine,” he said in a news release.
In the release, Mancini said he and his family always enjoyed visiting the Okanagan and were excited they could make it a long-term home.