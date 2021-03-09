The husband of a woman who lives at Cottonwoods believes healthcare employees should be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to keep working at the long-term care home.
Stan Nisbet said Tuesday he was surprised and dismayed to learn one-third of Cottonwoods' staff have not been vaccinated.
There is currently an outbreak of COVID-19 at Cottonwoods, with 10 residents and two staff testing positive for the disease. Nisbet's wife Phyllis has not tested positive.
"If the staff aren't vaccinated, I don't think they should be working there, quite frankly," said Nisbet, 90. "That's my attitude."
"I believe in the vaccine, but the people who don't believe in it, well, that's another item," said Nisbet. "I really don't understand why they would choose to work in that type of area without being vaccinated. It's a mystery to me."
There is no requirement that health care workers get vaccinated. Sixty-five percent of Cottonwoods workers have been vaccinated at immunization clinics that were held inside the Ethel Street facility in December, January, and February.
"We do expect and know that among staff in long-term care and acute care, there will be refusals, just as there will be among the public," Dr. Sue Pollock, Interior Health's medical health officer, said this week.
"The most important thing we can do is assure the public that vaccines are safe and effective," Pollock said. "We are offering the vaccine again to all staff and residents who may not have had it the first time, and some who were hesitant before will accept it now."
Eight of the 12 residents and staff at Cottonwoods who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been vaccinated. Pollock said it can take up to three weeks for a vaccination shot to take full effect.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the situation at Cottonwoods shows that vaccinations are not 100% effective in stopping all transmission of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
"This serves to remind us that, while we are very confident that vaccine is very effective and prevents particularly severe illness and death, it doesn't necessarily mean that all transmission will be stopped," Henry said Monday.
Eighty-one percent of Cottonwoods' 268 residents have been vaccinated. That's below the provincial average of 91% for residents of long-term care homes across the province, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.
Phyllis Nisbet, who has Alzheimers, has lived at Cottonwoods for two years. Stan says he's been pleased with the care his wife has received while living there and believes staff have done a good job of implementing and observing COVID-19 protocols.
"Cottonwoods has been very up on the details of keeping the place safe," he said.
Stan is able to visit his wife, but he can't go far inside the front doors. The two, who were married in 1953 in England, have to remain two metres apart. Since Phyllis is hard of hearing, they use a microphone-and-speaker system to communicate.
"I think the staff, really, they bend over backwards, and I"m very happy to say that," Nisbet said. "But not getting a vaccine, that could be a problem, because they're out there mixing in the community."
On Tuesday, after waiting on the phone for 40 minutes, Nisbet was able to book his own COVID-19 vaccination shot. He'll get it March 17 at a vaccination clinic at Trinity Baptist Church.