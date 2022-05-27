The incoming commander of the B.C. Dragoons, an army reserve unit based in Kelowna, has served with the Canadian military in Ukraine.
Lieut-Col. Trevor Waaga will take over from Lieut.-Col Kevin Mead during a change of command ceremony on Sunday at the Cenotaph plaza in City Park.
The Dragoons will march from their headquarters at 720 Lawrence Ave at 10:30 a.m. with the ceremony to follow in the park. Members of the public are invited to watch, with the ceremony ending at 11:45 a.m.
Mead has been commander of the Dragoons since June 2019. He joined the Canadian Forces in 1994 and his overseas deployments have included the former Yugoslavia and Afghanistan.
Waaga joined the B.C. Dragoons in 1996. He has also served in Afghanistan, and in 2019 was in Ukraine with Operation Unifier.
That was a mission, started in 2014, to support and train the Ukrainian security forces. About 200 Canadian soldiers have been sent to Ukraine every six months since 2015. All members of Operation Unifier returned to Canada by mid-March, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Since the war began, Canada has pledged $600 million in direct military aid for Ukraine, including M777 howitzers and M72 rocket launchers.
The BC Dragoons date back to the formation of the Okanagan Mounted Rifles on April 1, 1908. During the Second World War, the Dragoons fought in Italy and helped to liberate the Netherlands from the Nazis.
One of Kelowna’s sister cities is Veendam, Holland, where the Dragoons aided in the restoration of civilian rule after the war ended in 1945. The brick path leading from Abbott Street to the Cenotaph in City Park is known as the Veendam Walk.