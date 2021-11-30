One of the Central Okanagan Food Bank’s biggest fundraising events of the years is set to kickoff Wednesday, and will run to Dec. 31.
The Be an Angel campaign brings awareness of local food insecurity during the holiday season and will once again be matched by 25% through the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation.
In addition to raising much needed funds, the campaign’s goal is to spread awareness of the importance of the food bank, outlining who accesses services and why.
“Throughout the campaign, 21 clients of the Central Okanagan Food Bank will share their gratitude by sharing personal stories of what brought them to the food bank, and ultimately what the community’s generosity means to them,” said Tammie Watson, chief development officer of the food bank.
The past 20 months have been an especially challenging time as community members continue to deal with the ongoing effects of the pandemic, recent forest fires and floods.
“It has been a difficult year for residents living in B.C., and the Interior has been hit especially hard,” says Trevor Moss, CEO of the Central Okanagan Food Bank. “Since January, we have witnessed a 19% increase in people accessing food bank services, with more than 1,800 households served monthly and an overwhelming 1,220 new clients registered.”
The food bank is forecasting about 2,200 Christmas hampers will be required during the month of December; however, that number may increase if flood evacuees are unable to return home.
The Thomas Alan Budd Foundation has been supporting the campaign since 2006 and has contributed over $310,000 over the past 15 years.
“The Central Okanagan Food Bank is such an essential service for our community, and their commitment to the community we live in has been proven time and again over the years,” says Budd. “I’m proud and happy to be part of this campaign once again and encourage everyone who is able to, to contribute what they can.”
You can Be an Angel three ways:
— Donate at cofoodbank.com/BeAnAngel
— Call 250-763-7161 to donate by credit card
— At the food bank, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Donate from now until December 31st and the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation will donate an additional 25% to the total amount raised. All contributors of $20 or more will receive a tax receipt.