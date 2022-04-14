With the 2022 fire season igniting in the near future, James Chivers-Wilson is worried about the potential impact on Kalamoir Regional Park but on a grander scale, the potential impact on Lakeview Heights.
Adding to his concern is the two-year absence of the annual FireSmart program due to COVID-19 restrictions.
So Friends of Kalamoir Regional Park has organized a two-hour forest fuels removal project at 10 a.m. on April 23 in partnership with the Lakeview Heights Community Association and the Regional District of Central Okanagan.
“The objective is to reduce the risk of forest fires in Kalamoir Regional Park by removing dry materials that easily burn,” said Chivers-Wilson, president of Friends.
“This includes pruning trees, raking pine needles, picking up sticks and branches, and moving small logs. All debris collected will be disposed of in on-site bins. All tools will be provided as well as work gloves and high-vis vests. You can register through the Facebook page of Friends.”
Regional Parks Services staff are working with Friends and providing the equipment for volunteers, including large bins for disposal of the collected wood debris, said Bruce Smith, RDCO communications officer.
Friends has set a lofty goal for this year’s cleanup, Chivers-Wilson admitted.
“The last time we did this was in 2019. We had approximately 25 volunteers. We filled a truck-sized bin in less than 1.5 hours. This time, we will hopefully be filling four bins.”
At 27.75 hectares, Kalamoir is a long narrow park (2.1 kilometres long and 0.3 km wide) with only one road entrance (Collens Hill Road) and a relatively small parking lot for vehicles, he noted.
“The park rises steeply from the shores of Okanagan Lake, which is difficult terrain for firefighters and first responders. There are only four hiking trails totalling 4.17 km. For these reasons, if there is a fire in the park, access by firefighting professionals and machinery, and evacuation of park visitors is particularly problematic,” he said.
Kalamoir attracts approximately 39,500 visitors annually making it one of the top 10 visited regional parks in the Central Okanagan, seventh out of 30 regional parks.
Potential congestion on Collens Hill Road from visitors frantically evacuating and firefighters rushing to a fire sometimes means closing the park to vehicle traffic during extremely hot and dry summer months. “Needless to say, hot weather is prime time for park visitors,” said Chivers-Wilson.
As well, Kalamoir, officially classified as a regional conservation park, has regionally significant features of geology, physiography, vegetation and wildlife habitat in unique and sensitive ecosystems that need protection from wildfires, he said.
Those sensitive ecosystems include 1,919 metres of Okanagan Lake foreshore, significant riparian wetlands, stream corridors and stands of older Ponderosa pine/Douglas fir forest.
“Kalamoir is a natural wildlife corridor and it protects many plant communities and species, some of which are at-risk. Both the Waterfront and Sunnyside trails travel through these natural features and sensitive areas,” said Chivers-Wilson.
Bordered by the large residential neighbourhoods of Sunnyside, Lakeview Heights and Casa Loma, a forest fire burning uphill in the park would quickly jeopardize the safety of the immediately adjacent communities.
“The FireSmart event is a stewardship program that is part of our Volunteers in Parks program, which has many different ways that people can contribute to enhancing regional parks,” said James Chester, parks partnership liaison/park interpreter.
Stewardship projects can come about in several different ways, including the suggestion/participation of a partner organization like Friends.
“FireSmart projects are important in all of our regional parks with interfaces at residential areas. Friends is keen to see these projects in Kalamoir Regional Park and has assisted in promoting the event to its members,” he said.
“Volunteers will be learning FireSmart practices that they can apply to reduce the fire hazard on their own properties.
“We are expecting between 25 and 50 volunteers, and have limited the registration due to the limited space and amount of tools for volunteers to use. The details around the specific worksite will be emailed to all registrants ahead of the event date.
“Volunteers will be able to park either at the top or bottom of Collens Hill Road; directions to the worksite will be posted in the park. There is limited parking at both of these locations so if volunteers are able to car pool, they are encouraged to do so.”