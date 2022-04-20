Kelowna’s 2022 Pride celebration will be held from June 6 through June 12, with the popular march and festival taking place on June 11.
The theme is ‘Together in Pride’ which organizers say in part reflects the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After two years of missed events, milestones, and friendships, this year’s Pride theme is all about celebrating being together again in person. This year’s theme will allow us to reflect on the resilience of our community despite the challenges we’ve all faced over the past two years and recognize that when we work together, we can support and lift up entire communities,” Pride society communications director Adam Wilson said in a Wednesday release.
A full slate of Pride events was last held in 2019, though scaled-down celebrations were held in keeping with pandemic protocols in 2020 and 2021.
Event details are still being worked out for this year’s event and will be announced shortly. For now, organizers are asking for interested people to volunteer. To do so, send an email to info@kelownapride.com