Owners of a shuttered West Kelowna gym say they might re-open and follow COVID-19 pandemic protocols after all.
“We are working diligently with a new lawyer in how we can open up and operate. We’re probably going to be following the mandate protocol,” co-owner Brett Godin said on social media.
“We don’t know. It’s something that we’re not really wanting to do but at this time, you guys, we need to provide food and shelter for our families,” Godin said.
The gym stayed open despite a public health order requiring such facilities to shut down. The business has been fined by Interior Health. The B.C. Supreme Court has ordered the business to close and Godin said the ruling would be obeyed.
“We have lost the big fight to big brother,” he said. “We’re forced to shut down and the gym is no longer open.”