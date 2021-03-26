Stand down. Again.
A long-running overnight military cadet training program in Vernon has been cancelled for the second year because of COVID-19.
It's among all overnight cadet programs in Canada scrubbed this year due to the ongoing pandemic.
"The safety and security of the youth who participate in our programs is always my top priority," Commodore Josee Kurtz, Commander of Cadets and Junior Rangers, said in a video release.
"This, combined with our commitment to developing in youth the attributes of good citizenship and leadership, makes it clear to me that Canada's cadet program could not in good faith carry on with our planned overnight summer activities this year," Kurtz said.
Plans had been in the works to allow for a partial resumption of overnight cadet courses, but officials have decided the recovery from the pandemic, and the immunization program, are not far enough along to allow that to happen.
Despite the cancellation of overnight cadet programs, some in-person daytime activities and online programs will be offered online with details to be announced later.
"We will offer a 2021 summer cadet program that is as engaged and as vibrant as the conditions permit to include localized in-person daytime activities where health measures permit, and virtual courses," Kurtz said.
Vernon has had military training facilities since 1912. Mothballed after the Second World War ended in 1945, the camp on the city's south side re-opened in 1945 as an army cadet camp.
More than 100,000 cadets from across Canada have trained there since then. Prior to 2020, about 1,000 young people took courses of between two and six weeks every summer at the camp.