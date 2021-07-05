A Kelowna RCMP officer, who was facing an internal code of conduct hearing later this month, has resigned from the force.
Chad Lincoln Vance was accused of seven counts of discreditable conduct.
His code of conduct hearing was scheduled to start July 12. With his resignation, the hearing will not proceed.
In 2019, Vance, then 49, was charged with one count of sexual assault in a case dating back to 2015. Last year, after a trial in Kelowna, Vance was found not guilty.
When he was charged, a Kelowna RCMP spokeswoman said the internal code of conduct process had been initiated and was underway.
Earlier in 2019, Vance was also charged with assaulting a woman in 2018, but that charge was later stayed.
Vance was a member of the RCMP’s Southeast District general investigation section, which is headquartered in Kelowna.
The RCMP holds code of a conduct hearings when it is looking to dismiss an officer from the force.