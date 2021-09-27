Eighteen more British Columbians, including five in the Interior Health region, died of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday.
The death toll since the onset of the pandemic early last year is now 1,940.
Over the past three days, 2,239 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed. The daily average is in line with what had been reported recently.
Most of the new cases, 857, were in Fraser Health. Second-highest total was in Interior Health, with 525 new cases.
Outbreaks of COVID-19 at two Kelowna-area care homes, Spring Valley and Sun Pointe Village, have been declared over.
There are still ongoing outbreaks at Cottonwoods and Village at Mill Creek.
The provincial vaccination rate has risen to 87.7% on Monday from 87.5% on Friday. And the full vaccination rate, meaning those who've had both of the two necessary shots, has risen to 80.5% from 80% on Friday.