Pier

Construction of a public pier and dock, identified here with the numbers 2 and 3, will be supported in the new Pandosy Waterfront Park in Kelowna with the province providing a grant of $391,000 to the City of Kelowna.



 City of Kelowna

Six tourism-related projects in the Okanagan will split $2 million in new provincial funding announced Friday.

The undertakings include a new public pier along the Kelowna waterfront and upgrades to beach washrooms in Summerland.

More than 50 projects around B.C. received funding of $21.3 million under the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure program.

“We know tourism infrastructure is a priority for communities,” Tourism Minister Melanie Mark said in a release. “Our investments in tourism creates good-paying jobs that directly support local economies now and will elevate our reputation as a world-class destination for the many visitors looking to return to B.C. for years to come.”

These are the Okanagan projects included on the list:

Coldstream: Coldstream Station, a new entry point for the Okanagan Rail Trail and gathering place that includes a plaza, parking, signage and landscaping, $627,000

Kelowna - A public pier at the Pandosy Waterfront Park being developed along Okanagan Lake in the South Pandosy neighbourhood, $391,000.

Vernon - Building upgrades to Greater Vernon Museum, $281,000

Vernon - Vernon Visitor Kiosks - three timber frame kiosks to provide information to visitors, $242,000

Vernon - O’Keefe Ranch, installation of glamorous camping (glamping) facilities, $245,000

Summerland - Peach Orchard and Rotary Beach washroom upgrades, $280,000