Six tourism-related projects in the Okanagan will split $2 million in new provincial funding announced Friday.
The undertakings include a new public pier along the Kelowna waterfront and upgrades to beach washrooms in Summerland.
More than 50 projects around B.C. received funding of $21.3 million under the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure program.
“We know tourism infrastructure is a priority for communities,” Tourism Minister Melanie Mark said in a release. “Our investments in tourism creates good-paying jobs that directly support local economies now and will elevate our reputation as a world-class destination for the many visitors looking to return to B.C. for years to come.”
These are the Okanagan projects included on the list:
Coldstream: Coldstream Station, a new entry point for the Okanagan Rail Trail and gathering place that includes a plaza, parking, signage and landscaping, $627,000
Kelowna - A public pier at the Pandosy Waterfront Park being developed along Okanagan Lake in the South Pandosy neighbourhood, $391,000.
Vernon - Building upgrades to Greater Vernon Museum, $281,000
Vernon - Vernon Visitor Kiosks - three timber frame kiosks to provide information to visitors, $242,000
Vernon - O’Keefe Ranch, installation of glamorous camping (glamping) facilities, $245,000
Summerland - Peach Orchard and Rotary Beach washroom upgrades, $280,000