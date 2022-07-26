A developer had high hopes for three new skycrapers downtown, but on Monday, city council brought those aspirations back down to earth.
Councillors supported a planning department recommendation to not support a redevelopment application to build three towers with heights of 33, 27 and 20 storeys in the 500 and 600 blocks of Coronation Avenue.
Brian Quiring of MQN Architects in Vernon representing Coronation Holdings said he appreciated the challenge facing council since the current zoning only allows 12-15 storeys but noted an earlier submission of the project details could have included higher towers in the latest Official Community Plan.
During his presentation on the 16 affected properties, council learned the company has also purchased numerous residential lots across Coronation Avenue, potentially for another development on the north side.
However, councillors agreed with planners that the height and massive nature of the project was excessive, but also expressed the hope that the company would continue to work with planners on a scaled-down version.
“I do see a lot of benefits but it’s just beyond where it needs to be,” said Mayor Colin Basran. “There is a unique opportunity here; it could be a win-win; but we’re not there yet.”
Coun. Brad Sieben also agreed with planners and councillors that such a large land assembly for a project was “a unique scenario” and he found the proposal “really intriguing.”
Coun. Luke Stack was also impressed but concerned it was going in the opposite direction to the OCP's step-down approach to lower building heights as a transition to older single- and two-storey housing in the neighbourhood.
Coun. Loyal Wooldridge had additional concern with the block-long podium for parking and townhouses along Coronation Avenue. "We're pushing the envelope here. I think it is premature. I don't think residents want towers everywhere."
Coun. Mohini Singh expressed concern about creating "heat islands" while recognizing housing downtown will be at a premium.
Coun. Charlie Hodge added: "It's a little bit too soon but it might be more attemptable down the road. I hope you don't go away."
"The proposed program for the property includes retail, office, hotel, strata condominium, and a significant proportion of secured, purpose-built market rental designed to cater to singles and students through to couples, families and possibly down-sizing locals," said Quiring.
The development would include market condo, market rental and student rental housing options. Lease-to-own models are also a very viable consideration, he said. The 708-unit breakdown: hotel 80; condo 182; rental 438; and townhomes eight.
"Given the upcoming redevelopment of the 1300 block of St. Paul Street by UBC/Mission Group, of towers ranging in height from 18 storeys to 37 storeys in height, and the proposed heights and densities contemplated on the former Tolko Mills lands, the 600 block of Coronation Avenue will be a critical site to balance the scale and form at the northend of downtown," said Quiring.