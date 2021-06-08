During the decades of the 1950s and 1960s, Kelowna’s Leon and Lawrence avenues were two-way thoroughfares, before the system of one-way streets began. East and west bound traffic had stop signs at the intersections with Water Street.
The Old Jenkins barn was on the south west corner of Water Street and Leon Avenue. Several accidents occurred at that intersection over the years, due to drivers failing to stop at this stop sign. We concluded that some of these accidents happened because of the drivers’ haste to get to the nearby government liquor store. It was moved to Leon Avenue from its former site on Pandosy Street, next to George Sutherland’s Kelowna Furniture Store, before that having been on Bernard Avenue, next to Victory Motors.
On one occasion, a Volkswagen Beetle and another car crashed. While the drivers were in conversation, a bystander noticed some leakage at the front of the VW. “Hey,” he called, “your radiator is leaking all over the street.”
Radiator? On a VW in front? The driver took one look and groaned, “My beer!”
In another crash, one of the cars may have been a mid-1950’s Chrysler product. It was hit near the back fender area. The fender, or body area, was pushed in against the back tire. After examining the damage, the driver pulled the metal away from the tire and decided that the car was driveable. He got behind the steering wheel and spun the engine over, but it failed to start.
Right about then, a bystander happened to look under the back of the car. “Where is your gas tank?” he asked. All of the witnesses then started looking around for the tank.
Finally, it was discovered under my Uncle George Anderson’s 1955 Chevrolet Sedan Delivery. Fortunately, it did not catch fire, in spite of the gas tank having skittered across the pavement for about 75 to 100 feet.
Another crash at that same corner involved the liquor vendor himself, Moe Brown and another vehicle. It seems that Moe had failed to clear the frost completely from his windshield, leaving his vision partly obscured.
Hopefully, there are no more accidents at this corner.
