Drugs death

A total of 103 people in Kelowna, Vernon, and Penticton have died of an illegal drug overdose so far this year, the BC Coroners' Service reported Wednesday. People protesting current drug laws are shown here at a event in Victoria earlier this year.

 File photo
 More than 100 people in the Okanagan died of an illegal drug overdose between January and the end of August, new data from the B.C. Coroners Service shows.
 
Through the first seven months of the year, there were 54 such fatalities in Kelowna, 28 in Vernon, and 21 in Penticton.
 
The record year for overdose deaths in the Okanagan was 2021, with 144 such fatalities.
 
Across B.C., 169 people died of an illegal drug overdose last month, bringing the year-to-date total to 1,468.
 
"People in communities across B.C. are continuing to lose friends, family members and colleagues to the unprecedented toxicity of the unregulated drug supply,' chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a Wednesday release.
 
Illegal drug toxicity is the leading cause of unnatural death in B.C. and is second only to cancers in terms of years of life lost, Lapointe says.
 
More than 10,300 British Columbians have died of an illegal drug overdose since a public health emergency for substance-related harms was first declared in April 2016.
 
Through all of 2016, there were 66 illegal drug overdose deaths in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton.
 
So far this year, 71 percent of those who've died of an illegal drug overdose have been between the ages of 30 and 59, and almost 80 percent of such fatalities have been men.
 
 