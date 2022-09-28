featured
Overdose deaths top 100 in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton
- RON SEYMOUR
-
- Updated
More than 100 people in the Okanagan died of an illegal drug overdose between January and the end of August, new data from the B.C. Coroners Service shows.
Through the first seven months of the year, there were 54 such fatalities in Kelowna, 28 in Vernon, and 21 in Penticton.
The record year for overdose deaths in the Okanagan was 2021, with 144 such fatalities.
Across B.C., 169 people died of an illegal drug overdose last month, bringing the year-to-date total to 1,468.
"People in communities across B.C. are continuing to lose friends, family members and colleagues to the unprecedented toxicity of the unregulated drug supply,' chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a Wednesday release.
Illegal drug toxicity is the leading cause of unnatural death in B.C. and is second only to cancers in terms of years of life lost, Lapointe says.
More than 10,300 British Columbians have died of an illegal drug overdose since a public health emergency for substance-related harms was first declared in April 2016.
Through all of 2016, there were 66 illegal drug overdose deaths in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton.
So far this year, 71 percent of those who've died of an illegal drug overdose have been between the ages of 30 and 59, and almost 80 percent of such fatalities have been men.
Most Popular
Articles
- Homeless a challenge for bylaw enforcement
- Final approval given for 1,000-home Kelowna development
- Kelowna candidate quiz: Ever seen a ghost?
- Cannan says Basran swears at him at Kelowna campaign kick-off
- New group seeks control of Kelowna school board
- Kelowna woman aims to be 'Lego Master' in third season of popular show
- Summer sting on Kelowna gangs and drugs trade nets big haul
- Car elevator pitched for new Kelowna mid-rise
- Kelowna candidate quiz: Which political parties do you support?
- Kelowna candidate quiz: Let people vote on the $160M Parkinson rebuild plan?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!