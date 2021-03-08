Eight of the 12 people at a Kelowna care home who've tested positive for COVID-19 had received vaccination shots against the disease.
Ten residents and two staff members at Cottonwoods, on Ethel Street, have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
"Some of the cases are in people who had received two doses of vaccine," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday.
"This serves to remind us that, while we are very confident that vaccine is very effective and prevents particularly severe illness and death, it doesn't necessarily mean that all transmission will be stopped," Henry said.
"You can continue to have transmission even when people are fully vaccinated," she said. "So several weeks after two doses, in this case.
"However, we are now watching very carefully, because what we've seen in other parts of the country and in the U.S. is that the illness is milder and doesn't transmit as much, so we don't expect and hope that we won't see those rapidly explosive outbreaks that we've seen in long-term care homes," Henry said.
All of Cottonwoods' 268 residents and employees have been offered vaccinations, at on-site clinics that took place in December, January, and February.
It can take up to three weeks for vaccine shots to deliver immunity against COVID-19, says Sue Pollock, Interior Health's medical health officer.
As of mid-February, 82% of residents and 65% of staff at Cottonwoods had received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
It's not known how COVID-19 was introduced into Cottonwoods, Pollock said. "It could have been through a staff member, a patient, or an essential visitor," she said. "We are definitely investigating that through contact tracing but we may not be able to ever conclusively determine how it came in."
Vaccinations are not mandatory for either residents or employees of long-term care homes.
"We do expect and know that among staff in long-term care and acute care, there will be refusals, just as there will be among the public," Pollock said.
"The most important thing we can do is assure the public that vaccines are safe and effective. We have very good evidence to support this," Pollock said.
"We are offering the vaccine again to all staff and residents who may not have had it the first time, and some who were hesitant before will accept it now," Pollock said.
The BC Nurses Union says it encourages it members to get vaccinated but it opposes mandatory vaccination programs.
"Evidence shows that mandatory or coercive vaccination policies in workplaces can create conflict, damage trust, and may unintentionally heighten vaccine hesitancy by feeding into false narratives on vaccine safety," the BCNU said in a statement released in January on COVID-19 vaccines.
In December, a survey of B.C. care workers found 15% did not plan on getting a COVID-19 vaccination shot, 28% were unsure, and 57% said they would get vaccinated.
The survey was made available to employees through the B.C. Nurses Union and the B.C. Government Employees Union. About 1,500 replies had been received by mid-December.