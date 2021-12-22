Emergency winter shelter spaces are expanding in Kelowna.
Five shelters are currently operating in Kelowna, as temperatures are forecast to drop to near –20 C next week.
To bolster bed numbers, the Kelowna Unitarians at 310 Bertram St. are opening a 25-bed temporary shelter that will be run by Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.
“Our first principle honours the worth and dignity of every human being and having the resources to share our space with unhoused community members allows us to bring life to this principle,” said Danielle Webber, the Unitarians’ minister.
The program is expected to open in phases, starting early in January 2022. It will run until March 31, 2022.
The new beds will bump the number of nightly shelter spaces up to about 290.
Both the Richter Street and Doyle Avenue shelters that operated in Kelowna last winter have expanded to provide 10 more beds each. The Cornerstone Shelter on Leon Avenue has been renovated and increased capacity by 16 beds. Metro Central at 1262 St. Paul Street will continue to operate as a drop-in centre, providing hygiene services for people experiencing homelessness.
Stephanie Gauthier, executive director of the Journey Home Society, said 318 units of supportive housing have been added in Kelowna since 2017.
“But at any given time, the number of people experiencing homelessness in our community can ebb and flow, with more than 2,000 people experiencing homelessness in the course of a year,” said Gauthier.
“While we work on housing solutions, emergency shelter is a critical part of the continuum of supports that provides people with the opportunity to connect to housing.”
B.C. Housing has been working with the Journey Home Society, the City of Kelowna, local shelter operators and other partners to ensure that there are enough temporary spaces for people in need of shelter during the winter months by providing funding for additional spaces through the Extreme Weather Response and Capacity Expansion funds.