Surging water flows in Mission Creek have forced the temporary closure of the Greenway underpass at Casorso Road.
The creek’s flow nearly doubled over the weekend, from 30 cubic metres per second to 58 cubic metres per second, as a result of quickening snowmelt and heavy rains.
Last year, the creek’s flow never exceeded 40 cubic metres per cent. Although 60 cubic metres per second is the range where concerns about localized flooding develop along Mission Creek, the flow has fallen back as of Monday morning to 45 cubic metres per second.
Rising water levels led to the closure of the Mission Creek Greenway underpass at Casorso Road in South-East Kelowna, the Central Okanagan Regional District says.
“Pedestrians and cyclists are asked to use caution and only cross Casorso Road when it is safe. Motorists are also asked to watch for Greenway users who may be crossing the road in this area while the underpass trails are closed,” states a regional district release issued Monday morning.
It is not uncommon for underpasses along the Greenway - which provide safe passage for trail walkers and cyclists at places where the creek intersects with busy roads.
“People are reminded that during spring runoff water levels in area creeks may rise unexpectedly and they, children, and pets should stay safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or subject to erosion,” the release states.
In just six days, this June has seen half as much rainfall in Kelowna as is normal for the month.
A Friday deluge resulted in 18.3 mm of rain, while 6.2 mm fell on Sunday, and the total so far is 25.2 mm. A normal June sees 41 mm of rain in Kelowna.
After a sunny start to the week with highs in the range of 19-44 C, conditions turn greyer and wetter the rest of the week, with rain or showers forecast from Friday through Sunday and highs around 21 C.