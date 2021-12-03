Jada (not her real name) came to Canada seven years ago from Jamaica to join family here in Kelowna.
She is a graduate of the Human Service Work program at Okanagan College and now does important work with youth in our community.
She met her fiancé when he was here, also from Jamaica, during his work in seasonal agriculture here in Kelowna.
Jada learned they were expecting their first child when COVID-19 prevented her fiance from returning to Canada for his next season of work.
Luckily he made it back in time for baby’s arriva.
They are now waiting for him to receive a permanent work visa while Jada is on maternity leave. They are planning to marry soon.
Christmas in Jamaica is a festive event filled with decorations, parties, people gathering in the street for shopping, and great food in the Grand Market.
This Christmas here in Kelowna will be much quieter but will still be filled with family and the couple is excited for the baby’s first Christmas.
Jada is grateful to the Central Okanagan Food Bank for helping them make ends meet while on maternity leave.
She also thanks the staff and volunteers for being so welcoming and greeting her with such warm smiles during the isolation of COVID with a new baby.
She found she looked forward to seeing everyone every Friday at the Tiny Bundles program.
Tiny Bundles is designed to give new moms a weekly nutritional top up, in addition to their regular monthly hamper.
Jada wants people to know they don’t have to suffer trying to make ends meet. Just ask for help.
She also loves that food bank has such tremendous volunteer involvement, all giving back to our great community.
The food bank is giving this young family the hand they need during this transition to their very bright future.
You can Be an Angel three ways: Donate online at cofoodbank.com/BeAnAngel.
Call the Central Okanagan Food Bank at 250-763-7161 to donate by credit card, or drop by the food bank office, 2310 Enterprise Way in Kelowna or 3711 Elliott Rd. in West Kelowna to donate by cash, cheque, debit or credit card
Donate before Dec. 31 and the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation will add an additional 25% to the total amount raised.
All contributors of $20 or more will receive a tax receipt.