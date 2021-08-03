Darryl Brown plans to spend 2022 checking off her bucket-list travel destinations after discovering she won a $1 million Maxmillions prize during the June 11 Lotto Max draw.
“I used the Lotto app and couldn’t believe it,” the Lake Country resident told BC Lottery officials. “I checked it again, and again, and again!”
Brown purchased her ticket at 7-Eleven on 39th Avenue in Vernon.
“I showed my husband and he said ‘someone is messing with you! This can’t be real!’ He still doesn’t completely believe it,” she explained.
Brown looks forward to having a barbecue with friends and family to celebrate her life-changing win.
Amsterdam is her top-of-the-list travel destination.
The will also help out her family.
On how it feels to be a millionaire, Brown said, “Disbelief. Excitement!“