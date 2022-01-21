Peach

It's not quite growing season yet but winter decorations have been replaced with more summery symbols in Peachland. Sunny skies are forecast for Saturday and Sunday and into early next week.

 
 Ron Seymour

It wasn’t as warm as promised but Friday felt downright balmy after the Okanagan’s long cold snap.

Forecast highs of 6 C for both Kelowna and Penticton proved overly optimistic on Environment Canada’s part, with temperatures only reaching 4 C and 2 C respectively.

But the full sun felt fine and more of the same is promised through at least Tuesday with highs Saturday of 4 C and near freezing into early next week.

Colder-than-usual temperatures have persisted in the Okanagan since Dec. 1, when Penticton reached a mind boggling high of 22.5 C. That tied an all-time Canadian record for warmest day ever in December, set in Hamilton, Ont. on Dec. 3, 1982.

After that remarkably warm day, caused by a flow of sub-tropical air, things went south weather-wise.

The average high in December was a degree below zero, the average night-time low minus 7 C, and conditions bottomed out on Dec. 27 with a low of minus 27 C in Kelowna. January has only been slightly warmer.