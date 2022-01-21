It wasn’t as warm as promised but Friday felt downright balmy after the Okanagan’s long cold snap.
Forecast highs of 6 C for both Kelowna and Penticton proved overly optimistic on Environment Canada’s part, with temperatures only reaching 4 C and 2 C respectively.
But the full sun felt fine and more of the same is promised through at least Tuesday with highs Saturday of 4 C and near freezing into early next week.
Colder-than-usual temperatures have persisted in the Okanagan since Dec. 1, when Penticton reached a mind boggling high of 22.5 C. That tied an all-time Canadian record for warmest day ever in December, set in Hamilton, Ont. on Dec. 3, 1982.
After that remarkably warm day, caused by a flow of sub-tropical air, things went south weather-wise.
The average high in December was a degree below zero, the average night-time low minus 7 C, and conditions bottomed out on Dec. 27 with a low of minus 27 C in Kelowna. January has only been slightly warmer.