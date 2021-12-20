The Coquihalla Highway is now open to essential commercial traffic between Hope and Merritt.
It’s been five weeks since multiple washouts caused extensive damage on Nov. 14 to the Coquihalla Highway.
“The people who build and maintain roads in B.C. have a reputation second to none, and their response to the recent disaster has been remarkable,” said BC Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Rob Fleming.
“Ministry teams, maintenance contractors and hundreds of workers going flat out in challenging conditions have allowed us to reopen the Coquihalla Highway today, giving B.C.’s commercial drivers a safe, efficient route between the coast and Interior.”
The reopening also means travel restrictions will be lifted from Highway 3 at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, allowing the route between Hope and Princeton to be used for non-essential travel, announced the province.
Flooding and washouts from the storm damaged more than 20 sites along 130 kilometres of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, including seven bridges. Since then, more than 300 people using 200 pieces of equipment moved more than 400,000 cubic metres of gravel, rock, and other material to repair and reopen the highway, according to the province.
The repairs to the Coquihalla Highway are temporary, and there are travel pattern changes and reduced speed limits. Plans for permanent repairs to the damaged section of Highway 5 are underway.
Highway 5 is now open to commercial vehicles with a minimum licensed gross vehicle weight of 11,794 kilograms.
“Having use of the Coquihalla Highway brings more predictability to the movement of goods through British Columbia,” said Dave Earle, president and CEO of the BC Trucking Association.
“This an important step toward restoring our supply chain, and our members appreciate the extraordinary efforts of everyone involved.”
Meanwhile, travel restrictions have also been lifted from Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet—nut vehicles over 14,500 kilograms GVW are still not permitted on that section of highway.