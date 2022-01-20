Tribute to health-care workers

A parade and demonstration in support of workers at Kelowna General Hospital was held in March 2020, during early days of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Across the Interior Health region, 563 new cases of the disease were reported Thursday, the highest one-day total.

 Daily Courier file photo
After rising steadily for weeks, the number of British Columbians hospitalized with COVID-19 fell Thursday.
 
A total of 891 people are being treated in hospital for the disease, down slightly from the 895 reported on Wednesday.
 
Based on a declining number of new infections provincewide, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry had predicted hospitalizations would peak this weekend and then begin to decline.
 
While new cases of COVID-19 are dropping in the Lower Mainland, that's not the case yet in the Interior Health region. On Thursday, 563 new cases were reported. That set another all-time daily record, after the 550 cases reported on Wednesday.
 
There are now just over 6,000 active cases of COVID-19 in the IH region, compared to 8,500 in Vancouver Coastal Health which has almost twice the population.
 
Fifteen more deaths due to the disease were reported Thursday, making the toll 2,520 since the onset of the pandemic two years ago.