featured
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in B.C. dip slightly
- RON SEYMOUR
-
- Updated
After rising steadily for weeks, the number of British Columbians hospitalized with COVID-19 fell Thursday.
A total of 891 people are being treated in hospital for the disease, down slightly from the 895 reported on Wednesday.
Based on a declining number of new infections provincewide, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry had predicted hospitalizations would peak this weekend and then begin to decline.
While new cases of COVID-19 are dropping in the Lower Mainland, that's not the case yet in the Interior Health region. On Thursday, 563 new cases were reported. That set another all-time daily record, after the 550 cases reported on Wednesday.
There are now just over 6,000 active cases of COVID-19 in the IH region, compared to 8,500 in Vancouver Coastal Health which has almost twice the population.
Fifteen more deaths due to the disease were reported Thursday, making the toll 2,520 since the onset of the pandemic two years ago.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Improper' to ask for view on teacher vax mandate, Kelowna trustee says
- Second daily Kelowna-Seattle flight coming in March
- Pandemic a perfect time for massive new rec facility, Kelowna says
- RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan will remain in prison
- Coquihalla Highway re-opening to all traffic on Wednesday
- Covid hospitalizations jump from 646 to 819 in B.C.
- New $134M Parkinson centre would be a 'beacon' for Kelowna, mayor says
- ‘Nincompoops’ are her kind of people
- Monte Creek Winery updates its look
- Staff shortage forces closure of long-term care beds in Central Okanagan
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Latest News
- Some provinces see signs of COVID-19 situation improving; others less positive
- Whitecaps deal star goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau to LAFC for general allocation money
- No national security issue in Chinese takeover of Canadian lithium company: Liberals
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign all-star linebacker Bighill to extension