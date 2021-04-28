Seventy-four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday in the Interior Health region.
They were among 841 new cases across B.C., Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a joint statement.
Hospitalizations due to the disease rose again, to a record number of 515, 171 of whom are intensive care, across the province.
Thirty-six people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Interior Health, 20 of them in intensive care.
Five more deaths due to the disease occurred across the province, making the total 1,576 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. In the Interior Health region, 130 people have died of COVID-19.
Just over 1.7 million people in B.C. have now been vaccinated against COVID-19.
"Each week, more and more vaccine is arriving in our province, and with each person who gets their vaccine, we are all a little safer," Dix and Henry said.
As of Thursday, people 58 and older can book a vaccination appointment.