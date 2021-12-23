Just in time after all those Christmas packages are unwrapped, styrofoam recycling will resume Monday in the Central Okanagan regional district.
Glass recycling resumed this week.
Glass and styrofoam aren’t part of the curbside pickup program. They must be dropped off at local depots.
“We want to thank residents for holding on to this material while the collection was suspended.
“We’ve had some exceptional circumstances in the province with unprecedented flooding and closures of our major transportation corridors. It’s great that Recycle BC was able to restart collection now, as residents may have additional material through the holidays,” said Travis Kendel, manager of engineering with the regional district.