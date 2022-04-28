A young construction worker killed in last summer’s crane collapse in downtown Kelowna repeatedly raised concerns about workplace safety at various job sites, his mom says.
But when Cailen Vilness pointed out unsafe conditions and practices, his input was not well received by his workmates or his employers, Danielle Pritchett says.
“He began to be ostracized by his co-workers and his bosses, and the foreman, and the company. He was even demoted in his duties on the job because he was pointing out unsafe work,” Pritchett said Thursday.
Vilness, 23, was often distraught because his concerns about safety at various job sites were not taken seriously, Pritchett said.
“He would come to me at night and he would cry, some days, and just say, ‘Mom, I don’t know what to do’,” Pritchett said at Kelowna’s Day of Mourning ceremony, an annual event to remember those who’ve died on the job.
Vilness and four other men died last July when a crane was being dismantled from a downtown Kelowna high-rise construction site. The incident remains under investigation by police and WorkSafeBC.
Asked after the ceremony if in her remarks to a crowd of about 100 people she had been referring specifically to conditions on the job site where her son died, Pritchett said: “I’m not going to comment on that.”
Other speakers at the event, held at Ben Lee Park, said more needs to be done to ensure people come home safely from a day at work. There were 161 work-related deaths in B.C. last year, up from 150 in 2020, ceremony attendees heard.
“We’re done trading our lives for a dollar,” said Ian Gordon, president of the North Okanagan Labour Council.
Many of the workplace deaths were the result of sudden and traumatic events in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and forestry, said Carl Howells, an occupational safety officer with WorkSafeBC.
Fifteen people died while driving on the job, and 13 died after being infected with COVID-19 at their worksite, Howells said.
“Many of these deaths could have been prevented,” he said.
Kelowna Coun. Mohini Singh noted the death of Harmandeep Kaur, a 24-year-old security guard who was killed earlier this year while patrolling the UBC Okanagan campus.
A man who had been working as a janitor at the campus has been charged with second-degree murder.
“Harmandeep was a young girl who was working at UBC only because she wanted to go to university there, and she needed the job,” an emotional Singh said. “She died going to work.”
While employers bear primary responsibility for following workplace safety rules, several speakers at the event encouraged workers to speak up when they see dangerous conditions or are asked to perform hazardous duties without the proper equipment or training.
Pritchett, who said a part of her died the day her son was killed, said what she described as a cavalier attitude to workplace safety needs to end.
“If I have touched one heart here today, and caused them to change the way they look at safety, then I’ve done my job,” she said.