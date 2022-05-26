Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in B.C., and in the Interior Health region, declined significantly last week.
Sixty-two people with the disease are now being treated in IH hospitals, down from 87 the previous week. Five patients are in intensive care, down from seven last week.
Across the province, hospitalizations related to COVID-19 fell to 473 from 540 the previous week. Forty-two patients are being treated in intensive care.
Forty-two more people died of COVID-19 in B.C. during the past week, making the toll 3,469 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
In the IH region, eight more deaths due to the disease were recorded, for a total of 470 deaths due to COVID-19. The ratio of deaths in Interior Health to the provincial total is equivalent to the region’s share of the total population.
Peak hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Interior Health occurred in early February, when there were almost 200 such patients. Numbers have declined almost steadily since then.