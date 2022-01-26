A new Kelowna program is aimed at overcoming stoicism in the South Asian community regarding mental-health challenges and drug addictions.
The Okanagan Sikh Temple and Cultural Society in Rutland has received a $40,000 grant to start the program from TD Bank Group.
“There has certainly been a history of stigma around substance abuse, however, the conversation in the South Asian community is changing,” Vik Bains, manager of the TD branch in Rutland, said in a release.
“Whether in our branch or out in the community, I am talking to people who are increasingly opening up about their own personal struggles or are expressing concern over loved ones,” Bains said. “I believe people in our community do not want to be suffering in silence any longer.”
The funding will launch drop-in sessions for people who identify as South Asian and who are seeking help fighting mental-health challenges associated with addictions. A recent Fraser Health Authority suggested that South Asian people “may be more likely to die from an overdose than non-South Asian people.”
South Asian men, in particular, are less likely to seek help for addiction problems. The drop-in program will be operated by the Okanagan Sikh Temple and Cultural Society.
“We want South Asian people who may be struggling to be able to seek help and access available resources that are both language-specific and culturally safe,” said Amarjit Singh Lalli, the society’s president.
Counsellors are already being recruited for the program. Sessions will be held either at the temple or virtually, depending on pandemic restrictions.
The society was formed in 1979 with 34 Sikh families. The first temple was opened in 1982 and a larger one was opened in 2008.
For more information, see kelownasikhtemple.ca.