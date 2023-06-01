Human trafficking isn’t just a big city problem

Don’t kid yourself – human trafficking is happening in the Central Okanagan.
Ginny Becker, executive director of the non-profit Child Advocacy Centre, has seen the effects of it.
Becker told a news conference in Kelowna about a 12-year-old girl who came to the centre last year.
“Like many victims of trafficking, this child did not realize, believe or understand that she was being exploited,” Becker said.
“That one little girl catalysed in all of us and our partners at the [centre] a need to do something, a need to take some action,” she said.
That action is a partnership involving the centre, the City of Kelowna, Kelowna airport and the organization Not in My City, founded by country singer Paul Brandt to combat human trafficking.
The Child Advocacy Centre supports children affected by abuse and neglect. Not In My City works with local organizations to fight human trafficking. Brandt and Becker were on hand with others at the Kelowna airport to officially launch the new partnership.
“Ultimately, we provide a co-ordinated response to the investigation of cases involving child abuse,” Becker said about the centre’s role, which offers services to help families heal.
“Child abuse is hard to talk about in any circumstance, but it is a prolific problem, and I know this because my team and the partners that we work with at the CAC see the impact every day. Some of the most troubling files that we respond to are those that involve the sex trafficking of children in our community,” she added
“Trafficking victims often don’t recognize that they’re being trafficked. They don’t understand they’re being exploited,” Becker said. Why a community campaign?
“Until you make the community intolerant of this activity, then we can’t resolve it,” she added.
Local statistics aren’t available but RCMP Insp. Beth McAndie said she has seen the signs of human trafficking.
“Locally, police continue to see increased suspicious activities indicative of human trafficking … involving underage girls,” said McAndie.
Kelowna is on a circuit for human traffickers, she said. “They’re in your area for a window of time, and then they move to another jurisdiction,” the inspector said.
Brandt founded Not in My City in 2017. Seeing children sold as sex slaves in Asia was a spark that launched the organization.
“The moment I knew that I could no longer sit idly by and do nothing was while I was on a trip in southeast Asia. I met a five-year-old little girl who was being sold six to eight times a night,” he said. “In my work over the last 18 years in this sector, I’ve met victims who are abused and trafficked near the very same age here in British Columbia.
“When it comes to human trafficking, once you know that it’s one of the fastest-growing crimes in Canada, that it’s a $180-billion per year global industry and is the second largest source of illegal income in the world today, it’s hard to not to want to do something to help. That’s the decent and right response,” added Brandt. He said 90 per cent of girls trafficked in Canada are Canadian.
“The biggest risk for being trafficked is simply being a girl.”
Not In My City educates and promotes action to fight human trafficking. It has partnered with nine Canadian airports because the girls are often transported through airports.
Brandt explained the name: “When most people hear about this issue, they say ‘not in my city, this wouldn’t happen here.’ But when they learn the statistics that 93 per cent of human trafficking victims are Canadian, they say ‘not in my city, we’re going to do something about this.’”
Putting a dent in trafficking is the organization’s goal.
“Human trafficking is a low-risk, high-profit business. When we know about it as a community, we change that to being a high-risk, low-profit business … and we protect children,” he said.
“YLW, the Kelowna Child Advocacy Centre and the City of Kelowna are taking important first steps today to developing a co-ordinated community response in combating human trafficking,” Brandt said.
Airports are critical places in which to disrupt traffickers, said Kelowna airport manager Sam Samaddar.
Airport, city and child centre employees have been given training on how to spot and take action against child trafficking. Not In My City also has a half-hour course people can take online with a modified-for B.C. version on the CAC website.
Samaddar described watching a customs officer in Oman “actually intercepting young women and speaking to them as outside the arrivals area you had prospective employers waiting for them. It is a powerful message in terms of how we in the aviation industry as airports can help disrupt the trafficking.”
Human trafficking “involves the recruitment, transportation or harbouring of persons, or the control of their movements, for the purpose of exploitation. Typically, victims are trafficked for sexual exploitation or forced labour,” an RCMP website says.
Between 2009 and 2019, police reported more than 2,400 incidents of human trafficking to Statistics Canada, the website said.
Child exploitation cases are skyrocketing, according to the RCMP B.C. Integrated Child Exploitation Team. In 2021, more than 4,600 referrals were passed along to the team from sources around the world, in 2022, the number jumped to 9,600. In 2023, 5,790 tips were received just by the end of March.
That same month, Surrey RCMP arrested a Burnaby man wanted for human trafficking.
There is a National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.
Or go to RCMP: rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en /gazette/sharing-information-critical-fight-human-trafficking: Not In My City: notinmycity.ca: Child Advocacy Centre: cackelowna.com