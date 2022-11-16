Children in care were sashed on Louis Riel Day in Kelowna on Wednesday to mark acknowledgement of their Metis heritage.
The ceremony, which symbolizes pride and identification in being Metis, was held by the Kelowna Metis Association.
“It’s a way to formally recognize people as being Metis. We sash them to let them know they belong and they are part of our community,” Cheryl Dodman president said in an interview.
“We always use our elders to do the sashing, because that’s really symbolic of how we look to our elders for instruction and guidance,” she said. “It’s a welcoming ceremony, and usually quite emotional.”
A Metis sash is a colourful, finger-woven belt three metres long. A sash was once used for many practical purposes, such as carrying items, keeping coats tied, and as a rope and tourniquet.
“Some people who get sashed are maybe new to discovering their Metis heritage, and others are people who’ve known they’re Metis forever, but have just never participated in a sashing ceremony,” Dodman said.
There are about 1,300 people registered with Metis Nation B.C. in the Kelowna area. About 4,200 people identify as being of Metis and non-Indigenous background, according to the 2021 census. About 100,000 Metis people live in B.C.
Louis Riel Day, Nov. 16, marks the day in 1885 when he was executed for leading the Northwest Rebellion, sometimes called the Northwest Resistance, against the federal government.
Riel at the time was seen as a traitor and for years afterward many Metis people felt the need to conceal their Metis culture and heritage. More recently, Riel has come to be viewed as a protector of minority rights and a leader of his people.
“During his life, Louis Riel was a passionate advocate for Metis people. He was a fierce defender of the rights of marginalized people. He was an essential part of the cultural fabric of Canada and is rightly recognized as a founder of Manitoba,” B.C. Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Murray Rankin said in a release.