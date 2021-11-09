A new town-owned building in Lake Country caters to people at both ends of the age spectrum, and all those in-between.
The Multi-Generational Activity Centre, at 9830 Bottom Wood Lake Rd., officially opens this Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.
The two-storey, 10,000 sq.-ft. centre houses amenities for seniors, a daycare, space for family-oriented programming, after-school care, and a technology lab.
It also includes a kitchen, reservable meeting spaces for use by community groups and others, as well an art lab.
A main user of the new centre is the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, which will operate the daycare and after school programs.
In 2019, the centre was expected to cost $7.25 million, with the federal government providing $5.7 million, as announced by then-Kelowna Lake Country Liberal MP Stephen Fuhr. The province provided $500,000, with the rest coming from Lake Country.
However, costs for the centre, which is connected to other municipal facilities, have risen beyond initial projections. Design errors, a run-up in material costs, and the complexities of construction during the ongoing COVID-19 required the town to up its investment in the centre by $400,000.
"(T)he project has proven to be a complicated build. Working within aging facilities, such as the arena and seniors centre, has resulted in many unforeseen issues," town staffer Steve Petryshyn told council last April.