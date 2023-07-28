Naval Gazing: Naval Security Team trains, flies the colours on Okanagan Lake

People don't often associate inland bodies of water with the Royal Canadian Navy, which is one of the reasons the Naval Security Team was in Kelowna this week with engines roaring, lights flashing and sirens wailing as they performed practice security exercises on Okanagan Lake.
This is the second year the Naval Security Team has come to Kelowna to train on the lake, which not only gives the team a different environment in which to practice, but also helps raise the profile of the Royal Canadian Navy.
This year, the team will be on a three-week outreach exercise program in the Interior, starting in Kelowna and adding stops in Nelson, Sicamous and Kamloops before finishing in Penticton during Peachfest.
The Naval Security Team is a unit of the Royal Canadian Navy specially trained to provide enhanced force protection to high-value assets such as aircraft carriers as well as harbour defence. It can deploy domestically and internationally.
Typically, they protect a radius around what they are defending. Anytime something comes near, they go out, stop them and make them go away.
The team is located at CFB Esquimalt, where the climate remains the same almost all year round.
The 26-member team has brought along with them four Defender Class harbour defence boats that go about 45 knots, or 83 kilometres-per-hour.
The boats used to be the U.S. Coast Guard’s, so they’re police boats with flashing blue lights and sirens.
“They’re fast, they’re loud, they’re fun,” said Lieutenant Navy Robert Newton, commanding officer of the Naval Security Team.
Each of the boats has a four-man crew.
Training on Okanagan Lake is different than the usual training the team does on the Juan de Fuca Straight.
Newton said lake waters are warmer than the ocean and the team can move faster and manoeuvre better here.
It's an opportunity for the team to hone their driving skills as well as their contact skills as there are so many small moving vessels on the lake.
“Training is training and we need to do it, but we need to train in places where it's unpredictable and they don't know what's going to happen, just to keep honing their skills in different environments,” said Newton.
Sailor James Rupp has been in the Navy since the beginning of 2020 and is a bosun mate with the Naval Security Team.
“I love adventure and I’ve had past family serve in the military since the First World War,” said Rupp.
He enjoys his work, even as it means being out on the water 24/7, even at night, regardless of the weather conditions.
Rupp explained the exercises on Okanagan Lake has one of the boats take on the role of a high-value asset travelling on the lake, another boat takes on the role as a hostile boat and the other boats work together to protect the asset.
Along with lights, sirens and an intercom system, there are Canadian C6 light machine guns mounted on each boat. There is no ammunition in the guns during the training in the Interior; but the gunners can simulate being up forward while the boat is moving.
“When you’re going 40 knots, it’s pretty good training,” Rupp said.
The boat has sonar, a thermal imaging system as well as a panel that controls the lights, sirens and floodlights.
Rupp would tell people considering the Navy that if they want something challenging, and want to work with a tight-knit group to go for it, challenge themselves and get out there.
Sailor Third Class Lyndia Duranseau, one of two females on the team training in the Okanagan, has been with the Navy almost four years and is a gunner on the Naval Security Team. She just graduated from her course five weeks ago.
She has some family in the Navy, which influenced her for which branch of the military she joined.
“Being on boats is really fun,” she said. “I mean that's what the Navy is about, being on boats.”
The Naval Security Team, where she is outside on a small boat, is different than what she is going to do as her job as a naval combat information officer, where she works inside on a large frigate.
She advises other young women considering the Navy not to be afraid.
“It's a good experience,” she said. “Don’t miss out on it because you’re afraid of it.”
The exercises also bring the Navy into the Interior, where Newton said there isn’t a big footprint.
“We're going to splash and make a lot of noise and try and stir up a buzz and get people asking questions, and then we have people here to answer the questions,” Newton added.
The team, which is in Kelowna until Friday ends their training around 3 p.m. each day, and then welcomes people at the Kelowna Marina for a couple of hours “to see some of the cool things that we do in the Navy,” said Newton. There will be question and answers, people can come aboard the vessels and even go for a ride.
People can put head sets on and try out the remote operated vehicles with cameras that will be going underneath the jetty.
People can also find out more from a recruiter about the new Naval Experience program, a one-year commitment.
“It can be daunting, especially with the newer generation, to commit for five years,” said Newton.
The new program gives people an opportunity to give the Navy a try to see if they like it.
They can shadow, whether it’s on a small team like the Naval Security Team or on a big naval frigate.
“Maybe they want to be a bosun that throws ropes and drives boats really fast, or maybe they want to be a naval communicator that handles all the secret documents, or they want to be a sonar operator, they’ll get that experience,” said Newton.
After a year, if they want to continue with the Navy, they can pick which course of action they want to take.
Newton said the Naval Security Team is one of the best ways the Navy can employ naval reservists who want to serve their country, but also have full time employment in their civilian life.
While it was quiet during the Cold War years, as the global temperature changes, Newton said they have to be prepared to protect Canada’s borders and waterways in the future.
hile they hope nothing bad happens, they don’t know how things are going to change.
“We have to be prepared and ready,” he said. “This is why we train so hard.”