A large property kitty-corner to Kelowna General Hospital, proposed last year as the site for an ill-fated five-storey hotel, has been bought by Interior Health.
The vacant lot covers 1.3 acres on the east side of Pandosy Street, between Royal Avenue and Glenwood Avenue.
It was the proposed site of a major development, rejected by city council last summer, that would have included a 74-room hotel, and 35,000 sq. feet of commercial development.
Council said the project was too big and intrusive for the neighbourhood and the landowner then began talking with city officials about revisions to the development proposal. However, those discussions have ended.
In February, the site, at 2169 Pandosy St., was listed for sale at $9,900,999. It has an assessed value of $3.6 million.
"After council turned the development down and said, 'Bring us back something that is a little bit smaller in scale', they were working with staff for quite awhile. And then all of a sudden, they weren't, so we kind of figured something else was happening," Ryan Smith, the city's top planner, said Wednesday.
In a statement to The Daily Courier, Interior Health said: "Interior Health can confirm we have procured this piece of land for future projects and look forward to sharing more information in the future."
"I know IH has been looking at that property and over the years they've tried a number of times to acquire it, so they must believe it's strategic for the expansion of the hospital," Smith said.
The Pandosy Street site as currently zoned would be suitable for new hospital buildings. But zoning does not allow for use only as a surface parking lot or a parkade.
"If they want to do only parking on that lot, they're going to have to apply for a land use change or a temporary use permit and go through the normal city process," Smith said.
Last week, it was revealed that IH had abandoned plans to build a third parkade between two existing ones on the south side of the hospital.
The site has oxygen, electrical, and plumbing equipment that would have been costly to relocate, boosting the proposed parkade far above the initial budget estimate of $20 million, regional district directors heard at a meeting last Thursday.
Kelowna-area taxpayers have already contributed $4.6 million toward the parkade. With the project being shelved, IH will use the money to create more surface parking lots around the hospital.
But the IH representatives who addressed the regional board said they had no information to present on where the surface lots would be developed, or when they would be ready for use.
They did say the surface lots would provide the same number of stalls that had been planned for the parkade. In a 2019 presentation to the city, IH said it would be building a third parkade, and indicated there was a shortage of between 300-500 parking stalls just for hospital staff.
Upon hearing of IH's decision to abandon the parkade, city councillor Luke Stack expressed misgivings and warned about the potential impact on neighbourhoods around the hospital, where many of Kelowna's oldest and most distinctive homes are located.
"I'm hoping we're not going to see a sea of asphalt with parking as you mow down houses in the neighbourhood," Stack told the IH representatives.