Canadians across the country took to the water Sunday to mark New Year’s Day with a polar bear swim. Although there was no large organized event in West Kelowna Jan. 1, people still took to the icy waters of Okanagan Lake in Gellatly Bay Sunday to welcome the new year.
There were more spectators than participants when eight brave people made their way through the snow and ice at Willow Beach to get to the water for a quick dip at 2:30 p.m.
For the second year in a row, West Kelowna’s Nevada Holmgren organized a polar bear swim in Gellatly Bay for whoever wanted to show up.
Holmgren has been doing a New Year’s Day swim since he was five years old, initially in his parents’ pool on the Lower Mainland and more recently in West Kelowna.
Unable to find an organized polar bear dip in West Kelowna, Holmgren put one together.
“It was like night and day compared to last year,” said Holmgren after he emerged from the lake.
Last year was the coldest polar dip Holmgren had done, with a temperature of –13 C and a bitter wind that made it feel like
–21 C blowing snow across the beach.
“Last year it felt like I was going to die,” said Holmgren. “ I didn’t feel my toes for an hour after.”
This year, the weather was kinder for those taking the plunge, with the temperature just above freezing.
Holmgren’s son Hayden, 5, did his first polar bear swim this year.
“It was not the worst,” Hayden said about his first experience, adding he will be back in the lake next New Years if it’s not “super-duper cold.”
Ryan Marshall doffed his novelty New Year’s hat and glasses before heading into the lake with his nine-year old daughter, Lexi Blackwood, for their first polar bear dip.
It had been Blackwood’s idea.
“I figured if we can do this, we can do anything,” said Marshall.
After, Blackwood said it was fun, but cold.
“It was pretty refreshing,” agreed Marshall, adding he was thankful it was a beautiful sunny day.
The father and daughter were already planning to return next year as they headed out for hot chocolate.
Jeremy Morch had seen Holmgren’s post on social media about the polar bear swim and headed down to the lake.
“I thought I’d bring in the New Year with a nice refreshing dip,” he said. “The water was a lot colder than I thought it was going to be.”
Morch had last done a polar bear dip some 10 years ago in the West Kootenays, when it was –10 C with three feet of snow.
It had been warmer in the water than out of the water that day, Morch said.
Holgrem is hoping the West Kelowna polar bear swim will grow in popularity with the whole beach lined up with participants next year.
He also hopes to add a fundraising aspect to next year’s event.