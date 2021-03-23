Kelowna's two Conservative MPs say they supported an ill-fated motion at a party convention that would have recognized the reality of climate change.
And while the motion was narrowly defeated, Tracy Gray and Dan Albas both say that doesn't detract from the Conservatives' intention to present "real and comprehensive" strategies to address climate change.
"I spoke in support of the motion at the convention," Albas, MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, said in an email Tuesday.
"Our leader, Erin O'Toole, has been very clear - climate change is real and the debate is over," Albas said. "The Conservative party will have a real and comprehensive climate plan to present to Canadians."
Gray, MP for Kelowna-Lake Country, said in an email: "We are working on a real and comprehensive plan to lower emissions which will not penalize everyday citizens with higher costs."
Last weekend, delegates to a Conservative policy convention voted 55% against a resolution that would have included the line "climate change is real" in the party's official policy document.
The governing Liberals swiftly jumped on the vote to attack the Conservatives.
O'Toole on Tuesday brushed off the idea that the delegates' vote should color Canadians' opinion of his party. He said he's the leader, and he and his caucus agree they need to take action to address climate change.
O'Toole said the Conservatives will present a plan to tackle climate change, without a federal carbon tax, before the next election.