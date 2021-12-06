Animal waste, food scraps, and leftover wood could one day be used to produce natural gas in the Okanagan.
A new study has concluded the Valley generates 1.5 million tonnes of biomass each year with only a portion of it currently recycled and put to productive use.
Converting the biomass into natural gas would reduce pressure on Okanagan landfills, limit overall greenhouse gas emissions, and produce a new carbon-neutral form of energy, environmental consultant Melanie Piorecky says
Determining the amount of biomass currently produced in the Valley was a “first step” toward evaluating the feasibility of using the product as a supplementary source of natural gas, Piorecky says.
Biomass refers to a variety of substances including livestock manure, residues from sewage treatment plants, by-products of forestry and sawmilling operations, pruning from apple orchards and vineyards, and food and yard waste.
Using a variety of sources, Piorecky says the largest source of biomass in the Okanagan is from wood waste, at approximately one million tonnes annually, with other significant sources being animal waste (146,000 tonnes), leaf and yard waste (110,000 tonnes) and sewage plant residues (46,000 tonnes).
Some forms of biomass, such as the sewage plant residues and left and yard waste, are composted and sold as soil amendments in products such as Ogogoro and Glengrow. But other forms of biomass are simply stored until they degrade or landfilled.
“Regarding the best use of biomass, ideally it would be diverted from a scenario that produces greenhouse gases, for example landfill disposal or burning,” Piorecky says. “To capture it as a resource and create energy is a step toward renewable energy.”