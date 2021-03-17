Grand Chief Ron Derrickson’s first run of his memoir, Fight or Submit; Standing Tall In Two Worlds, sold out before the book was released.
“Maybe because I’m such a shit disturber,” said Derrickson about the book’s popularity.
Derrickson was chief of Westbank First Nation from 1976 to 1986 and again from 1994 to 1996.
It was important for Derrickson to write the book as he said he was the most misunderstood chief ever.
“A lot of people said I became chief to become rich, but I was wealthy before I became chief,” he said, adding he lost money being chief because he wasn’t paying attention to his own business.
“This memoir, part of it was to set the record straight,” he said.
In the book, Derrickson gives some history and then tells the frank story of his humble beginnings in a tarpaper shack, leaving school in Grade 8 and working to become a successful Indigenous entrepreneur.
“I like to give the straight goods,” said Derrickson. “That’s my way. You tell it as it is, or you keep your mouth shut, one or the other.”
The book isn’t a litany of complaints, but rather about the battles he’s fought.
“I decided a long time ago, I'm not looking down at the ground any more,” said Derrickson. “I’ll look them right in the eye, they want to fight, let's go. And I'm old now and I'm still that way.”
As chief, he turned around the financial fortunes of Westbank First Nation.
In negotiations with the department of highways to widen Highway 97 through the reserve, Derrickson negotiated a 1,000% increase in the ministry’s offer, but also insisted they put in all the services, realizing infrastructure was critical to developing the land.
It led to Westbank First Nation leasing land to five shopping centres, he said.
Westbank made the mistake putting in the one-way couplets and everybody moved to the reserve, said Derrickson.
He also talks about the assassination attempt on him in August 1982 that left him unconscious and bleeding on his driveway needing 285 stitches.
The assassin didn’t get away unscathed, however, thanks to a premonition from Derrickson’s brother, Noll.
“I shot the bugger twice, one in each shoulder,” said Derrickson.
“I could have shot him in the head, but you know, it’s not something I would want to carry. But I bet he's got a little ache every time it rains."
Fight or Submit took him about eight months to write as he had notes already.
Derrickson said people who want to understand the situation with Native people should read the book.
“Before when we were poor, everybody said ‘Look at those lazy Indians sitting on their land and doing nothing.’ Now they say, ‘It's just a shame, they get everything.’ You can't win,” he said.
Fight or Submit has renewed interest in Derrickson’s first two books which he wrote with the late Arthur Manuel, the Unsettling Canada: A National Wake-Up Call and Reconciliation Manifesto.
With Fight or Submit published, Derrickson has been working on new projects.
Derrickson’s next book, Seven Spoons, will be coming out in the next few months and will talk about his life and business dealings in Ukraine in the early 2000s.
Seven spoons is a Russian saying, said Derrickson.
“You take eight people,” he said. “One will do the work and seven will be there with a spoon to get their share without working.”
Anybody who is thinking of investing money in any European country should read this book first, he added.
The next book Derrickson has just started is called Let the Games Begin about his life as a negotiator.
“It’s a fun book,” he said.
He is also planning to write a cookbook with his daughter.
Derrickson said he enjoys writing as it gives him a release, especially during the pandemic.
“It beats watching TV,” he said.
Fight or Submit is available through Derrickson’s RMD Group offices on Carrington Road, Mosaic Books in Kelowna, Indigo and Amazon.