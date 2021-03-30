The proposed 2021-2022 budget for Okanagan College includes an unusual deficit of $2.6 million.
Like all post-secondary institutions in B.C, the college is normally required by provincial law to balance revenues with expenses.
But the provincial government has granted colleges and universities permission to run a deficit because of operating challenges associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In Okanagan College's case, provincial approval for a deficit of up to $5.3 million was given by the province. But members of the college's board of directors will hear at a meeting today that the projected deficit is half that amount.
No additional government funding is available to cover the deficit but that shouldn't be a problem, college officials say.
"The college can run a deficit of approximately $2.4 million and still not impact operating cash reserves," vice-president Curtis Morcom and financial director Ann Johnson write in a report to the college board.
The projected deficit is an amount equal to two percent of Okanagan College's $125.7 million operating budget for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Salaries and benefits for employees make up the majority of Okanagan College's operating expenses. That's expected to rise from $91.5 million this year to $93.7 million next year.
Total college revenues are down $8 million this academic year, mainly because of lower enrolment. But with in-class learning supposed to resume this September across B.C., hopes are for a financial upswing.
"We expect that we will start to see a rebound in revenues as we see more activity return to campus, and enrolments rebound from the negative impact in spring 2020 at the outset of the pandemic," Morcom and Johnson write.
"A return to campus in the fall will also result in a more rapid recovery of ancillary revenues such as parking, the bookstore, and housing," they say.
There are expected to be 7,236 full-time equivalent students at Okanagan College's four campuses this fall.
The institution gets 51% of its revenue directly from the government with the rest coming from tuition (20%), fees paid by international students (17%), and contracts, food sales, parking charges, and student rent (six percent).