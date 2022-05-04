A man has been charged with sexual offences against a child and the Kelowna RCMP believes there may be additional people with information.
On Feb. 17, 2021, the RCMP Child Abuse Unit began investigating allegations a child had been sexually assaulted by their male piano teacher.
The incidents allegedly occurred over an eight-month period when the child was taking lessons at the teacher’s home.
The next day, the teacher was arrested for sexual interference and sexual assault.
He was released from police custody on strict conditions to have no contact with anyone under the age of 16 for any reason, police said.
On March 3, 2022, the teacher attended the Kelowna Provincial Court and sought a variance to those conditions.
On April 22, the BC Prosecution Service approved charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.
The man is scheduled to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court on June 16.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims, or people with additional information, which is why RCMP are releasing the name of the teacher in order to advance the investigation.
Neil Nein-Nein Wong, 54, offered private piano lessons out of his home. Parents would contact him through an email address and then later by phone to arrange the lessons, police said in a news release.
“We are asking families who have received piano lessons from Neil Wong to contact the Kelowna RCMP Child Abuse Unit at 778-940-2240 and quote file number 2022-9344,” said Cpl. Tim Russell of the Vulnerable Persons Unit.