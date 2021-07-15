Land has been secured for a new elementary school in the Wilden neighbourhood.
The provincial government confirmed it will contribute $1.9 million to purchase the site. The Central Okanagan school district will cover the other $5.5 million.
Once the purchase is complete, the Ministry of Education and school district will work on plans to build a new elementary school on the site, the ministry said in a news release Thursday morning.
"We appreciate that the ministry has approved the purchase of this site," said Moyra Baxter, chair of the local school board. "As a growing district, we need to be able to plan for the future.”
“This new site ensures land is in place to build a school that can serve families in Wilden for generations," said Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside.
The new HS Grenda Middle School will open this fall in Lake Country.