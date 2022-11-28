A made-in-Kelowna gang prevention and reduction strategy has received $200,000 in federal funding.
Many details remain to be worked out - such as what the program will entail and which agency will deliver it. But community safety director Darren Caul said the general aim is to identify youth at risk of getting involved with gangs, and developing strategies that will prevent them from making such a choice.
“It’s important work, obviously,” said Mayor Tom Dyas.
The city will work with Central Okanagan Public Schools to develop the program.