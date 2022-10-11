As part of our continuing municipal election coverage, we sent this questionnaire to all those seeking a seat on Kelowna city council, and asked them to keep their responses to a maximum of 60 words.
In your view, what’s the best decision and the worst decision made during the past four years by this council?
Tom Macauley: The best decision made was to establish the BC Urban Mayors Caucus. Regardless of whether or not folks agree with every action and stance they take -- it's become a very formidable lobbying group. Whoever wins the mayor's race or gets elected to City Council, we need to make sure that we have effective lobbying efforts at the provincial and federal level. City Hall is limited in what powers they have, but they also can be the most effective advocates for pushing legislation that will benefit our city.
The worst decision is the UBC tower (but not because of its height). We have missed an important opportunity to demand more from UBC in that decision. Every major development that gets proposed by a large entity, should have a significant community benefit involved as part of the negotiations. If UBC wants to build a large tower downtown, Kelowna City Council should use that as leverage. For instance: we could have demanded that UBC fund a portion of the new Parkinson recreation project or fund a centre for at-risk youth in our community. We have the power to negotiate, we need to use our leverage for our benefit.
For those not on council: Which members of the current city council do you admire, and why?
For those on council: What particular skill sets and areas of expertise would you like to see among council newcomers?
Macauley: While I haven't had the opportunity to spend as much time as I would like with current councillors, I will say I admire Ryan Donn the most. I've known Ryan for many years and while we don't agree on every issue, I know he has a heart of gold and cares very deeply about improving life for every day working class families in our city. He is as genuine as it gets. I was sad to hear that he would not be running again.
At the municipal level, without political parties, it can be hard for voters to know something of a candidate’s overall political leanings and philosophy. Which federal and political parties do you support? If you won’t answer this question, why not?
Macauley: Jack Layton is one of my all-time political heroes. I have traditionally voted for the NDP because of this. Jack believed that working class Canadians had much more in common than most political leaders would have us believe. While I'm not a member of any party, I vote for candidates based on whether or not I believe they will fight to make it easier for families to put food on the table and to keep a roof over their head. I don't care if they are conservative, liberal or NDP -- if you care about people, you have my vote.
Seven of every 10 trips made by residents of Lake Country and West Kelowna are to Kelowna, where they put demands on municipal infrastructure, such as roads and parks, without paying any taxes for such services.
Far fewer Kelowna residents regularly drive to Lake Country or West Kelowna. Do you think the City of Kelowna should explore the idea of expanding its boundaries to take in Lake Country and West Kelowna, or attempt to get some tax revenue from residents of those communities?
Macauley: Yes and No. I think we need to seriously look at the RDCO structure, scope, capabilities, and revenue streams. Utilizing the RDCO to its fullest potential and having more capital projects directed based on statistics rather than geography; would allow Kelowna to receive more investment while respecting the boundaries of other municipalities.
What specifically do you think the City of Kelowna should do to try reduce the crime rate, the highest in Canada?
Macauley: Safe Supply is the most obvious place to start. An enormous amount of the crime that is taking place in our neighborhoods is due to the simple fact that low level offenders are stealing so that they can just feed the addiction. When addicts aren't high, they are desperate to alleviate the sickness they feel. They become completely beholden to the person supplying the drugs. If the province were to offer a robust safe supply program, crime would drop overnight. Dealers don't thrive when they have no one to sell to. This should be completely obvious when you see the results of Cannabis legalization. City Council needs to lobby hard for this.
Would you advocate for a referendum to be held next year on the city’s proposed rebuilding of the Parkinson Rec Centre, at $136 million the costliest project ever planned by the city? Or would you be okay with the so-called alternate approval process, in which the project would automatically go ahead unless 10,000 voters signed a petition against it in a one-month period?
Macauley: I would be totally fine with a referendum. I believe referendums should become normalized in our community for large scale projects, process changes, and electoral changes. Every election should have at least a short survey about priorities in our community. The more opportunities we can make for direct democracy the better off we will be.
Do you think the City of Kelowna should attempt to take over the independent water systems that serve Rutland and Glenmore, as it did with the Southeast Kelowna system, with a view to providing the same quality water throughout the city?
Macauley: Yes... HOWEVER, I would strongly oppose any change that would have a significant negative impact on our farming communities. Our local farmers are critical to our local economy and we need to ensure that they are protected. But I would support amalgamation on the grounds that every home in Kelowna needs safe and reliable drinking water. Even if water systems stay independent, I believe they absolutely must meet a standard of safety.
What do you think was the pandemic’s greatest impact on Kelowna and how might the city have lessened it?
Macauley: The pandemic created a lot of friction between people because we are all reading different news these days. Social media and YouTube have created opposing echo-chambers of thought and Kelowna has been no exception to that. I believe our local leaders have an obligation to try and unify our city as much as possible. We desperately need to find common ground with each other. I believe the City could have a role in doing that even now. More townhalls and public discussion in the community. Not just meetings at city hall.
Should the city revisit its rule against most homeowners being able to rent out basement suites and carriage homes through online platforms like Airbnb?
Macauley: Yes. We are in a housing crisis. No doubt about it. Even if it's a temporary measure, we need to clamp down on Air BnB across the city. Either that or limit the timeframe during the year where you can run an Air BnB. Perhaps AirBnB could be limited to downtown and the waterfront.
What's your best 60-word pitch for why voters should elect you to Kelowna city council?
Macauley: If we keep doing things the same way, we are going to keep getting the same results. We need to change how City Council works and change the dialogue at City Hall. We are no longer a city of 25,000. Term limits, advisory committees, ward system, preventative policy over reactive policy, a city owned transit system, and more are things I advocate for. Follow me on Facebook or Instagram to learn more! @tommacauleykelowna or Facebook.com/TomForKelowna
Ever seen a ghost?
Macauley: Ohhhh yeah! Whenever I see a picture of myself before having a kid, I see a ghost of my former self -- a guy who got a lot more sleep than I do now.