As part of our civic election coverage, The Daily Courier sent this questionnaire to all candidates for Kelowna city council. We stipulated a 60-word maximum to each question. Their responses, selected in random order, will continue up until Oct. 14.
In your view, what’s the best decision and the worst decision made during the past four years by this council?
Amarit Brar: Best decision the council made was to endorse the Community Safety Plan. Now we need to get it implemented.
The worst decisions council makes are to routinely ignore the Official Community Plan, without improving housing affordability, green space, or public amenities. Building investment units is not helpful to the housing affordability crisis.
For those not on council: Which members of the current city council do you admire, and why?
Brar: Loyal Wooldridge: I admire his passion for our city and he puts the time and effort into understanding each issue affecting our city.
At the municipal level, without political parties, it can be hard for voters to know something of a candidate’s overall political leanings and philosophy. Which federal and political parties do you support? If you won’t answer this question, why not?
Brar: Partisan politics is a failed American attempt in local politics. We should not be voting left or right in local politics as the issues are different. Elected officials should be working towards building a better city for everyone.
Seven of every 10 trips made by residents of Lake Country and West Kelowna are to Kelowna, where they put demands on municipal infrastructure, such as roads and parks, without paying any taxes for such services.
Far fewer Kelowna residents regularly drive to Lake Country or West Kelowna. Do you think the City of Kelowna should explore the idea of expanding its boundaries to take in Lake Country and West Kelowna, or attempt to get some tax revenue from residents of those communities?
Brar: Neither Lake Country nor West Kelowna have asked to join Kelowna, so this is not an issue. We cannot tax non-residents. The city’s boundaries should stay the same, and we should concentrate on improving our city. Where issues overlap or affect the entire valley, West Kelowna, Kelowna, and Lake Country should work closely to solve them.
What specifically do you think the City of Kelowna should do to try reduce the crime rate, the highest in Canada?
Brar: The current council has endorsed the Community Safety Plan. Under the plan, stewardship teams will make recommendations on strategies to reduce crime and address the root causes of public insecurity. Housing and homelessness, and mental health and problematic substance abuse must be addressed. We need to ensure adequate and sustained funding to implement the recommendations of the stewardship teams.
To newcomers: Would you advocate for a referendum to be held next year on the city’s proposed rebuilding of the Parkinson Rec Centre, at $166 million the costliest project ever planned by the city? Or would you be okay with the so-called alternate approval process, in which the project would automatically go ahead unless 10,000 voters signed a petition against it in a one-month period?
Brar: It’s important that we work together and obtain feedback from the community to see if they would like to see this project go ahead. So yes, I would advocate for a referendum to be held next year.
Do you think the City of Kelowna should attempt to take over the independent water systems that serve Rutland and Glenmore, as it did with the Southeast Kelowna system, with a view to providing the same quality water throughout the city?
Brar: Everyone deserves a reliable source of clean potable water. Residents in Southeast Kelowna often had problems with their water, and wanted a better option. The amalgamation and provision of clean water cost approximately $100 million, some of which the residents pay. Amalgamation of Rutland WaterWorks should only occur if it is resident-driven, and if federal and provincial funds can be accessed.
What do you think was the pandemic’s greatest impact on Kelowna and how might the city have lessened it?
Brar: The greatest impact was on the tourism sector. Kelowna followed the government mandates, based on the best science available. I agree with this. Now is the time to help the tourism sector. We need to liaise with Tourism Kelowna and industry representatives, and where possible implement strategies to allow the sector to fully recover and flourish.
Should the city revisit its rule against most homeowners being able to rent out basement suites and carriage homes through online platforms like Airbnb?
Brar: I would not review the short-term rental rules. We have a significant lack of rental housing in Kelowna. CMHC reported the vacancy rate as 0.6 percent. Allowing short-term rentals in secondary suites and carriage houses will exacerbate this problem, as people remove their units from the long-term market and convert it to the short-term market.
What's your best 60-word pitch for why voters should elect you to Kelowna city council?
Brar: If elected, I will work tirelessly to ensure the Community Safety Plan is implemented and the OCP is followed. I will work to pass bylaws to ensure our city is greened. Most importantly, I am committed to listening respectfully to the residents, neighbourhood associations, and stakeholders and will work with them to help build a better city.
Ever seen a ghost?
Brar: No answer.