As part of our civic election coverage, The Daily Courier sent this questionnaire to all candidates for Kelowna city council. We stipulated a 60-word maximum to each question. Their responses, selected in random order, will continue up until Oct. 14.
In your view, what’s the best decision and the worst decision made during the past four years by this council?
Rick Webber: Just recently, council voted against a three tower high rise development because it was in a residential area not approved for high rise developments. I would have voted the same way, as it shows some consideration is still being given to the official community plan.
In their budget deliberations in recent years, I would have preferred to see council allocate more money to improving our roads and intersections. Despite a large increase in traffic, it has been many years since major thoroughfares were expanded or widened.
For those not on council: Which members of the current city council do you admire, and why?
Webber: I respect the members of the current council and the work and attention they put in. Due to their efforts and those of the city staff, Kelowna enjoys well run major facilities, including our landfill, sewage and water treatment, airport, and recreation facilities.
At the municipal level, without political parties, it can be hard for voters to know something of a candidate’s overall political leanings and philosophy. Which federal and political parties do you support? If you won’t answer this question, why not?
Webber: Over the past four decades, I have voted for candidates in all the major parties at one time or another. However, I don’t believe federal and provincial parties and politics have much to do with the work of a Kelowna city councillor. I also would not like to see the kind of civic political parties they have in Vancouver being set up in Kelowna.
Seven of every 10 trips made by residents of Lake Country and West Kelowna are to Kelowna, where they put demands on municipal infrastructure, such as roads and parks, without paying any taxes for such services. Far fewer Kelowna residents regularly drive to Lake Country or West Kelowna. Do you think the City of Kelowna should explore the idea of expanding its boundaries to take in Lake Country and West Kelowna, or attempt to get some tax revenue from residents of those communities.
Webber: The city would have to examine the pros and cons of taking in neighboring municipalities. For instance, we need to know whether expanding the boundaries could cost Kelowna taxpayers more than it brings in. Of course, the residents of Lake Country and West Kelowna would no doubt want a say!
What specifically do you think the City of Kelowna should do to try reduce the crime rate, the highest in Canada?
Webber: I support the city’s efforts to hire more RCMP officers. Many residents tell me they would like to see more police patrols to increase safety in public areas. For instance, some families are avoiding the rail trail areas due to bicycle chop-shop camps that have been set up. The city’s lobbying efforts should also be increased to pressure senior levels of government to better deal with repeat offenders.
Would you advocate for a referendum to be held next year on the city’s proposed rebuilding of the Parkinson Rec Centre, at $166 million the costliest project ever planned by the city? Or would you be okay with the so-called alternate approval process, in which the project would automatically go ahead unless 10,000 voters signed a petition against it in a one-month period.
Webber: It would depend on the project’s cost to the taxpayer in terms of their property taxes. First, the cost of the project must be finalized, and the resulting impact on annual property taxes be calculated. If the rec centre project were to considerably boost the average resident’s annual property tax bill, then a referendum should be considered. (I am now one of many Kelowna residents living on my retirement income, so any large property tax increase would have a considerable effect on my day-to-day finances.)
Do you think the City of Kelowna should attempt to take over the independent water systems that serve Rutland and Glenmore, as it did with the Southeast Kelowna system, with a view to providing the same quality water throughout the city?
Webber: That’s another question that would depend on the cost… and the reasons. Unless the affected residents demand a change due to water quality, why spend the money?
What do you think was the pandemic’s greatest impact on Kelowna and how might the city have lessened it?
Webber: The pandemic had a huge impact on Kelowna residents, both at home and at work, financially and emotionally. While the pandemic and its restrictions were not a part of city council’s responsibility, many residents at times perceived a vacuum of information. Perhaps the city and its communications department could have played a larger role in keeping residents informed throughout the crisis.
Should the city revisit its rule against most homeowners being able to rent out basement suites and carriage homes through online platforms like Airbnb?
Webber: Such a decision would take widespread consultation. Residents of many Kelowna neighborhoods may not welcome the arrival of Airbnb-type services at the home or suite next door.
What's your best 60-word pitch for why voters should elect you to Kelowna city council?
Webber: I started covering municipal councils as a reporter back in the 1970’s. Over the years, I have seen various councillors become trapped by their own images. Pro-development types felt they had to vote in favour of every projects. Anti-development types voted against them all. I would join council unaligned with any industry or interest group. I would approach each decision with an open mind, and thoroughly question developers, city staff, opponents, and proponents before deciding how to vote.
Ever seen a ghost?
Webber: Have you ever spotted someone in a crowd you know is no longer around, but for a moment you think it’s them? To me, that’s like seeing a ghost.