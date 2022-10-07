Today’s question: What’s a local activity or practice that is currently against municipal bylaws, which should not be? And vice-versa.
Tom Dyas:
The anti-idling bylaw (which Council says they won't enforce) shouldn't exist. Bylaws you have no intention or ability to enforce are pointless. It's the perfect example of trying to look like you're helping the environment without achieving actual results. It's difficult to know which bylaws we're missing when they're never enforced due to staffing shortages. Whether it's the good neighbour bylaw or excessive vehicle noise - complaints are always made but no action is taken.
Colin Basran:
Loitering in public spaces and in front of businesses is a concern in our community. We need to balance the right of our residents to feel safe and make a living with the need for our vulnerable residents to get the help they need. Also, the last few weeks have shown we need to start considering changes to election sign rules to limit the visual pollution they cause and then end up in our landfill.