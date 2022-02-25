The ongoing pandemic may be at least partly responsible for a spike in assaults in Kelowna, the city’s top cop says.
Cases of domestic violence were up 30%, assaults involving a weapon were up 38%, and reports of threats were up 56% over the same timeframe, according to information to be presented Monday to city council.
Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance’s report also states there was a “significant increase” in social disorder calls from downtown Kelowna, up 33% between 2019 and 2021.
The few bright spots in the report show commercial and residential break-ins have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, and theft of items from motor vehicles, theft of bicycles, and shoplifting have gone down in the past year.
As well, drug trafficking offences were down 54% between 2019 and 2021. In the past, however, police have said such charges are usually the result of pro-active policing, so a decline in numbers may mean police are so busy on other calls they don’t have time to pursue trafficking investigations.
“Kelowna is not immune to the trends in persons offences being experienced in other communities across Canada,” Triance says.
“These trends are concerning although some were anticipated as they relate to the effect that COVID-19 has had on personal, familial, and community conditions and routines,” she says.
During the last three months of 2021, property crime in Kelowna rose 14.6 percent compared to the previous year. In the same timeframe, property crime across Southeastern B.C. rose 15.8%, Triance says.