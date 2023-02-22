Paulette and Maurice Breault of West Kelowna’s Mad Hatter Book Store celebrated 50 years of marriage Friday. The couple have been married 10 years longer than the Mad Hatter, a landmark in West Kelowna for 40 years, has been in existence.
“I think 50 years is pretty darned cool,” said Paulette, reminiscing about the trends of the time such as bell bottoms and long hair.
Paulette and Maurice met at College Saint-Jean at University of Alberta where they took their classes in French.
One night after class they had both been in a lounge were students gathered to talk, sing and play piano.
It was –30 degrees that night and Paulette needed a ride home.
Maurice drove her home and they discovered they lived only two blocks away from one another.
“From there, we got together,” said Paulette.
They married Feb. 24, 1973 and had two children.
Over the years, Paulette said they have done everything from soup to nuts.
Besides teaching school, they have been land development, realtors and franchise developers.
After they moved from Alberta to the Okanagan, Paulette said they were golfaholics for a while.
They bought the Mad Hatter Book Store in 2013, after learning that owner Doug Campbell planned to close the store and retire after 30 years.
“We read the article in the paper and we went, ‘Oh my God, where are we going to get our books?’” said Paulette.
After buying the store, they installed new lighting and book cases and organized the books.
Another change to the store is Gracie the dog who follows Paulette everywhere. Paulette said the best part about the Mad Hatter is the people they meet.