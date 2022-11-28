Students and young families are the target market for a new six-storey rental building in Rutland that will have 161 suites.
Municipal officials are now assessing a form and character development permit submitted by MTa Urban Design Architecture for the project at the southeast corner of Highway 33 and Barber Road.
“The proposed development is focused on providing units that respond to the needs of affordable market housing in the area. Given the intent of providing market affordable units, the exterior material choices, building systems, and overall approach to massing has taken a purposeful approach to support constructibility and energy efficiency,” the application states.
The property’s height conforms to city regulations that apply to the site.