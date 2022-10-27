Anderson phoned 911 and tried to rouse the driver by knocking on the windows and opening the doors. Finally, he used his elbow to break the vehicle’s back window.
Anderson checked the driver’s pulse but didn’t find one, police said in a Thursday release.
When firefighters arrived they performed CPR on the driver, who regained consciousness. The man was taken to hospital by paramedics.
“Scott is a kind, compassionate, and professional police officer who takes pride in his work and the service he provides to the community,” said Staff-Sgt. Duncan Dixon, in charge of the West Kelowna detachment were Anderson is based.