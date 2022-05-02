By July, local politicians will have to decide whether to continue the current system or engage with a non-profit group, Recycle B.C.
More than 90% of city residents are satisfied with the current system, which sees local governments contract with a private company, council heard Monday.
But switching to Recycle BC could result in some customer-friendly initiatives, like the curbside collection of glass.
More detailed information on the pros and cons of each option will be presented at a future meeting, Kelowna city manager Doug Gilchrist told councillors.
A change, if it comes, wouldn’t take effect until 2025.