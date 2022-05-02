Changes may be afoot in the way recyclables are collected in the Central Okanagan.

By July, local politicians will have to decide whether to continue the current system or engage with a non-profit group, Recycle B.C.

More than 90% of city residents are satisfied with the current system, which sees local governments contract with a private company, council heard Monday.

But switching to Recycle BC could result in some customer-friendly initiatives, like the curbside collection of glass.

More detailed information on the pros and cons of each option will be presented at a future meeting, Kelowna city manager Doug Gilchrist told councillors.

A change, if it comes, wouldn’t take effect until 2025.

 